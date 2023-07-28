‘Sea of Thieves Season 10’ is being delayed to care for its creators’ wellbeing.

Maker Rare said putting its release back to October will give the team enough time to deliver the new features while looking after their health.

The firm’s head of community Christina McGrath said in a post on the game’s official website about the postponement: “It’s not a decision we’ve taken lightly, and we share your disappointment that it’s something we’ve needed to do.

“However, after careful consideration, we firmly believe that it’s the best thing to do for the quality of the release, the sustainability of our development process and the wellbeing of our team.

“Even when we can sense the frustration from various pockets of players (about a delay), we know that Sea of Thieves’ community remains the best in gaming,”

‘Sea of Thieves’ seasons usually last for three months, but ‘Season 9’ and its ‘Plunder Pass’, ‘Chests of Fortune’ and new ‘Captain’s and Legend Voyages’ instalments have all been active in the game for more than four months.

‘Season 10’ will now come out on 19 October.

In the meantime, fans will get the remainder of ‘The Legend of Monkey Island Tall Tales’ in August and September, with ‘The Journey to Mêlée Island’ now available.

The missions adapt the classics’ point-and-click mechanics for the puzzles in ‘Sea of Thieves’ with freely explorable versions of ‘Mêlée Island’ and ‘Monkey Island’.

There is also set to be a ‘Gold and Glory Weekend’ for fans of the game planned from 4 to 7 August, along with ‘Legends Week’, a ‘Community Weekend’ and a “special” themed event scheduled for September.