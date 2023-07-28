Ahluwalia’s AW23 collection features Digital ID technology which allows customers to discover their items' unique stories.

Thanks to EON’s Product Cloud Platform — a "software for creating, connecting, and capitalising" on Digital ID technology, powered by Microsoft’s cloud platform, Azure - the Symphony Unlocked line designed by the fashion pioneer gives customers the chance to learn more about the inspiration behind each garment and how it was made and how to care for the materials.

The startup's tech was first debuted on the catwalk at London Fashion Week in February, and the pieces will be available to buy from Ahluwalia.World.

Designer and founder, Priya Ahluwalia, commented: "We want people to connect with the story of each item of clothing we create and become a part of its journey.

“We create clothes that are meant to be cherished and stand the test of time. Each piece tells a unique story that draws inspiration from the rich tapestry of art, literature, music, and culture. With the help of EON and Microsoft we’re now able to share that story with the world. Being environmentally and socially conscious is something that is very important to us, we want people to engage with the history of each garment, how it was made, where it has come from and, when they’re finished enjoying the piece, to be able to give it a new life.”

The Digital ID contains details on the garment's "lifecycle from the fiber used to the design story".

Simply scan the QR code printed on the care label to find out everything there is to know about the item.

Natasha Franck, Founder and CEO at EON, said: “With Digital ID technology, the story doesn’t end at checkout. Brands can forge deeper relationships with their customers and deliver greater transparency, service and customer value.

“Digital IDs give customers access to a world of rich information at their fingertips. You can trace where an item has been, how it was made, and find out how to give it a second or third life once you’re finished with it. This technology will be critical to unlock a truly circular economy.”

As well as wanting to inspire sustainable practices in fashion, Ahluwalia’s dual Nigerian-Indian heritage and her London roots were also a source of inspiration.

It's not the first time the brand has worked with Microsoft, having teamed up on the award-winning Circulate Project in 2021.

They created an AI-powered digital platform offering customers the chance to send in their preloved garments to be recycled for new designs.

Maruschka Loubser, Director of Global Brand Marketing Partnerships at Microsoft, added: “Every garment in Ahluwalia’s new Symphony AW23 collection comes with digital identifiers made possible by Microsoft Azure technology.

“At Microsoft, we’ve always been committed to empowering people and organisations through our technology. Within fashion, we have a focus on using our technology to enable innovation, creativity, and sustainability, which is how our initial collaboration with Ahluwalia came about back in 2021 with the Circulate Project. This time, we’re excited to bring two amazing Microsoft partners together, in Ahluwalia and EON, as we explore new ways to inspire new digital transformation innovations in the fashion space.”

Check out Microsoft, Ahluwalia and EON's short film on the concept here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UiBDZWjdxSc.

To find out more about Ahluwalia Symphony Unlocked, visit: https://unlocked.microsoft.com/ahluwalia-eon.