Kate Bush says it's like a "light has gone out" following the devastating loss of Sinead O'Connor.

The 'Thank You for Hearing Me' singer was pronounced dead on Wednesday (26.07.23) aged 56, and tributes have flooded in from around the globe.

And the 'Wuthering Heights' hitmaker, 64, took to her website to "salute" the Irish legend.

She wrote: "It’s like a light has gone out, hasn’t it? A beacon on a high mountain. Sinead didn’t just move us with her incredibly emotive voice, she stood up with it.

"I salute her. We were lucky to have such a magical presence move among us.

"Kate."

A vigil was held in Sinead's hometown of Dublin with fans gathering at The Wall of Fame in the Irish city to honour Ireland's finest.

A crowd outside of the famous Temple Bar sang Sinead's best-known songs, 'Black Boys On Mopeds' and 'Nothing Compares 2 U'.

Musicians from Public Enemy to R.E.M. joined the outpouring of love for Sinead.

Their tales of working with the singer came as actors and the Irish Taoiseach also shared their grief at her passing.

Chuck D said on behalf of his group Public Enemy on the band’s Instagram page: “Rest in beats and power #SineadOConnor who always brought the noise.”

He signed off his post with praying hands and white dove emojis.

Janelle Monáe tweeted about how Sinead’s most famous act was tearing up a picture of the Pope and saying “Fight the real enemy” on live TV.

Comic Rob Delaney – whose son Henry was killed by brain cancer aged two-and-a-half – referenced how Sinead’s death came 18 months after the mum-of-four’s son Shane, 17, took his life in January 2022 after escaping hospital while on suicide watch in his tribute.

He said on social media: “My son Henry listened to her and I think about him when I listen to her now. I was so sad when her son died. I love her she is my hero in art and honesty.”

Massive Attack, who collaborated with Sinéad on their album ‘100th Window’, said: “Devastated. How do you eulogise someone that you never knew well, but were blessed to have the honour of working with.

“Honestly. To bear witness to her voice, intimately in the studio. On the road every single person stopped – dropped their tools during soundcheck. The fire in her eyes made you understand that her activism was a soulful reflex and not a political gesture.”

Tori Amos hailed Sinéad “a force of nature” and added she was “a brilliant songwriter and performer whose talent we will not see the like of again.”

The ‘Cornflake Girl’ singer added: “Such passion, such intense presence. A beautiful soul who battled her own personal demons courageously. Be at peace dear Sinéad, you will forever be in our hearts.”

Peter Murphy of Bauhaus, Michael Stipe of R.E.M., Billy Corgan, Margo Price, Sky Ferreira, Empress Of, Garbage, Kelly Lee Owens, Ian Brown, Clipping, Cadence Weapon, Jason Isbell, Melissa Etheridge, Diane Warren, and many others have also shared words of remembrance for the late star.

R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe said on Instagram: “There are no words. #sineadoconnor."

The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess tweeted: “Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace x.”

Sinead's death is not being treated as suspicious.