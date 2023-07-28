A documentary film about the late Sinead O'Connor will still air this weekend.

The music icon tragically passed away aged 56 on Wednesday (26.07.23), with the Irish singer's death at her London residence not being treated as suspicious.

And despite her passing just days ago, Kathryn Ferguson's award-winning 'Nothing Compares' film will still be shown on Sky on Saturday (29.07.23).

The film follows the 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker's "meteoric climb to global prominence" and her "exile" from mainstream pop for being outspoken and standing up for what she believes in.

Before she left the world, Dublin-born Sinead opened up about the horrific abuse she faced as a child and how she found solace in music.

The documentary, which the filmmaker says is her "love letter" to the late star, also delves into her colourful, often-tragic, life.

In 1992, she famously staged a 'Saturday Night Live' protest against the continued cover-up of Catholic Church sexual abuse cases, and was also vocal on human rights, racism, organised religion, and women's rights.

Sinead hit the headlines again in 2017 when she changed her name to Magda Davitt.

And after converting to Islam in 2018, she became known as Shuhada' Sadaqat, personally, but still went by Sinead O'Connor, professionally.

Following her death, the director said: “It was my love letter to Sinead and one that I hope will continue to serve as a reminder of her greatness.

“When we first launched the film, the response to her and her story was like an avalanche of love, and I can feel that love today as we collectively grieve her passing.

“We’ve lost such a special, funny and magnificent human being. We were very lucky to have her in the first place, I just wish we had treated her better. I hope there is a lesson somewhere in this to treat each other more kindly.”

Sinead's family announced her passing in a statement on Wednesday evening.

They said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Her death comes 18 months after the passing of her son Shane, who took his own life aged just 17 in 2022, after escaping from hospital while he was on suicide watch.