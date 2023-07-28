Carly Rae Jepsen likes to travel like an old woman.

The 37-year-old pop star explained that when she hits the road for a tour, she likes to embody a "grandma-core" in her accommodation and embraces as many "floral" patterns to make herself feel at home.

She told People: "When I travel, my favorite thing is just to make it feel as cosy as possible, because I am on the road a lot,. I like to make it feel sort of 'grandma-core' is my joke, but as many florals and prints, colors, throw blankets, robes and cushions, all of the above is my vibe for making a hotel feel like home for a night."

The 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker has launched the 'Guest How Carly Rae Jepsen Guests' package through IHG hotels and explained that the venture has been inspired by the 1991 film 'Pretty Woman' - which follows Julia Roberts as a Los Angeles prostitute who falls in love with a wealthy businessman - and wants guests to feel as "cosy" as possible during their stay as she admitted that she is really excited to try out the suite herself.

She added: "I just went full-blown 'Come to grandma's house,' but also make it a little Pretty Woman-esque with champagne, chocolate covered strawberries, vinyl and things that make it feel so cosy. You can go rage during the day and come home to some sort of cosy sanctuary at night. was like, 'We're going to need Häagen-Dazs ice cream. We're going to need face masks. We're just going to make it luxury for the night.' When I go, it will be a really nice weekend. I'm really looking forward to the whole thing!"