Mandy Moore's son has been diagnosed with a skin condition.

The 39-year-old star is married to musician Taylor Goldsmith since 2018 and has two-year-old Gus as well as nine-month-old Oscar with him but took to social media on Friday (28.07.23) to reveal that her eldest had woken up with a "viral childhood rash" known as Gianotti-Crosti syndrome and needs up to eight weeks of treatment.

She wrote on Instagram: "This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday am. We tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch. All the while, he carries on with his day like the rockstar that he is. Turns out it's a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome. It's all over his legs and feet (ouch) and the backs of his arms but nowhere else. There's nothing to do but a steroid cream and Benadryl and it could last 6 - 8 weeks!"

The 'This Is Us' actress concluded her post by describing parenting as "weird and hard" but admitted that she was "grateful" that her son's medical condition was relatively mild.

She added: "All of that to say, this parenting thing is weird and hard and sometimes you feel so helpless (and yes I'm ever so grateful it's only an itchy skin condition).

The 'Candy' singer previously admitted that she often feels out of depth as a mother two small children but is "getting there" with the "process" that is motherhood.

She told E! News: "Somedays I feel like we're barely above water. The potty training is intense, but we're slowly but surely getting there. I love that someone told me, 'It's not an event, it's a process..'"