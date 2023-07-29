Emily Blunt "wasn't prepared" for the "life-changing" impact of becoming a mum.

The 40-year-old actress is mother to two daughters - Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven - with her husband John Krasinski and she's opened up about how much has world has changed since her girls came along admitting she had no idea about how much everything would change once she had children.

She told OK! magazine: "I was colossally unprepared for how life-changing it [having children] is. Like all mothers, I think: 'What was was I doing with my day before I had children?' It's so full-on and they need you so much. I do find myself in a perpetual state of distraction."

'The Devil Wears Prada' star went on to explain how she hopes her children can remain "oblivious" of her celebrity status because she doesn't want them to feel different from their peers. She added: "I don't want my kids to feel more important or more special or that there's a glare on them any more than other kids. If they can remain oblivious for the longest time, I'd be thrilled."

Emily has been married to John since 2010 and she also opened up on the secret to their happy marriage - revealing she is able to lean on her partner because he's such a good listener.

She said: "If I'm worried about something, he will listen and just have the answer. I adore that about him. He's the ultimate pragmatist in my life. "

It comes after Emily revealed she's planning to take some time off work to spend with her family - although she's insisted she isn't quitting Hollywood for good.

Speaking on the iHeartPodcast's 'Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi', she said: "This year, I'm not working. "I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is nine, so we're in the last year of single digits. "I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. "And it's, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' "And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones."