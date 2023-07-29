Seth Rogen says "fear" has stopped him from working on Marvel movies.

The 41-year-old actor serves as an executive producer on the popular superhero series 'The Boys' and is preparing for the release of his animated movie 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' but confessed he has not tried to take on a project with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) out of fear.

Speaking to Polygon, Seth explained: "We really have a pretty specific way we work; me and Evan [Goldberg] have been writers for 20 years at this point. It’s a fear of the process, honestly. And I say that knowing nothing about the process. There are a lot of Marvel things I love.

“It’s mostly a fear of how would we plug into the system they have in place, which seems like a very good system, and a system that serves them very well. But is it a system that we would ultimately get really frustrated with?”

Seth added that he and Evan like to have control over their projects and fear that would not happen if they joined the MCU.

He said: "What’s nice about ['Mutant Mayhem'] is that we’re the producers of this. So we dictated the system, and we dictated the process in a lot of ways. And that’s what’s also appealing for us about 'The Boys' and the other bigger franchise-y type things we’ve done, is that we are creating the infrastructure and process for them, not plugging into someone else’s infrastructure and process. We’re control freaks!”

Seth previously has confessed that he is not a fan of Marvel blockbusters as he finds them aimed towards children.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, Seth said: "I think Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he's hired to make these movies are great filmmakers.

"But as someone who doesn't have children... It is (all) kind of geared toward kids, you know? There are times where I will forget. I'll watch one of those things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, 'Oh, this is just not for me.'