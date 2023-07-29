A new 'Need For Speed' game could be on the way.

The long-running Electronic Arts racing franchise released its first iteration in the early 1990s and its latest came out in 2022 but now in-house studio Criterion Games appears to want to expand the series and take it to the "next level", according to a job advert they published on LinkedIn.

The job ad read: "With a proud history working on beloved franchises including 'Battlefield', 'Star Wars Battlefront', and 'Burnout', we're now challenging the conventions of the racing genre to take the 'Need For Speed' franchise to the next level."

The ad went on to explain to any potential candidate that they would be "developing new workflows and standards" as part of the role and insisted that experience is necessary.

The ad continued: "Work with the Environment Director and Technical Art team to explore and test different methods for creating and laying out the world, including procedural layout tools, developing new workflows and standards. Experience with many different methods for creating a game world including modular systems and usage of procedural tools."