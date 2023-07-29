Sinéad O’Connor was being tormented by a stalker days before her death.

The singer, who was found dead at her London apartment on Wednesday (26.07.23), told fans earlier this month on social media she had been targeted by a “violent” female fan.

A source also told The Sun: “Sinéad felt very uncomfortable. She had started a new life in London but this person was making her feel on edge.

“Sinéad confided in people and said she’d had gifts she believed to be from this person. It was upsetting.”

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer had tweeted on July 12: “There is one stalker. Female. Violent: again, NEVER engage with anyone claiming they know me without asking my management.”

One of her followers responded: “Yes, I was contacted by someone purporting to be you.

“Didn’t sound like you, was looking for an email address so I could join a VIP group to get tickets.”

Days later Sinéad also warned fans about a man she believed to be targeting her followers.

She tweeted: “Also a warning, previously an extremely disturbed male sexual predator pretended to be me on Twitter.

“Please never engage with anyone claiming to be any celeb, without confirming they are who they say. This can be achieved by contact with their management.”

Sinéad announced on Facebook earlier this month she was moving back to what she considered her “home” of London for the first time in 23 years to finish what turned out to be her final album.

She said: “Hi all, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home :)

“Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : )”

Sinéad added about her hopes of heading on tour in 2024: “Hopefully touring Australia and New Zealand toward end of 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ).”

The singer signed off the post with the jokey message: “#TheB***hIsBack.”