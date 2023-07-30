Geri Horner has explained why she only wears white.

The 50-year-old Spice Girls star has ditched colourful outfits in recent years and now only wears light-coloured clothing prompting some fans to speculate why she insists on wearing easily stainable outfits despite being a mum to two kids and looking after animals including horses, chickens and donkeys at her family's country home in Oxfordshire - but Geri is adamant she just wants her wardrobe to be plain and simple.

She told OK! magazine: "[It makes life] simple. I like the colour and it's like wearing a school uniform as an adult. It matches everything and I don't have to think in the mornings. It's great for busy people - it looks like you've made an effort when you haven't."

Geri is mum to daughter Bluebell, 17, from a previous relationship as well as son Monty, six, with her husband Christian Horner as well as being step-mum to the F1 boss' daughter Olivia from his previous marriage.

During the interview, Geri also spoke about her milestone 50th birthday last year - revealing she's happy to embrace ageing because getting older is a "gift".

She added to the publication: "Age is a gift. I've got a few more wrinkles, but I've also got more discernment, more wisdom. It's a trade-off."

As well as being a busy mum, Geri is also said to be hard at work on a Spice Girls reunion. Reports suggest the girl group will be getting back together again to mark their 30th anniversary and could even perform at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival.

A source told The Sun newspaper they are also in talks to make a documentary about their career, saying: "The girls have discussed a documentary which would show never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage plus present-day interviews. All five are on board to mark 30 years in some way, shape or form. It’s very exciting.”