August's PlayStation Plus titles are here.

Sony has announced the list of games joining the roster next week, including PlayStation Plus Essential games 'Dreams', 'Death’s Door', and 'PGA Tour 2K23'.

'Dreams' is a game creation system video game, which gives players the chance to create and play user-generated content in the forms of games, audiovisual experiences and game assets, which can be shared or remixed to be used in other players' creations.

'Death's Door' is the popular 2021 action-adventure game, which is a sequel to 2015's 'Titan Souls'.

And 'PGA Tour 2K23' is the latest in the golf sports video game.

The new additions will be available from August 1 until September 4.

The new arrivals mean subscribers will bid farewell to 'Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War', 'Alan Wake Remastered', and 'Endling Extinction is Forever'.

PlayStation Plus Essential costs £6.99 a month or £49.99 a year. Extra gives access to the Games Catalogue, boasting hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games, and costs £10.99 a month or £83.99 a year.