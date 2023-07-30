Sofia Vergara has been branded the “rudest woman” by Teresa Giudice.

The 51-year-old ‘Modern Family’ actress was blasted by ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ regular Teresa, 51, while she recalled meeting her in 2017.

Teresa blasted on the latest episode of her ‘Namaste B$tches’ podcast while chatting with its co-host Melissa Pfeister about Sofia being reluctant to take a snap with her backstage at a talk show: “Sofia Vergara’s PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together.’

“I didn’t want a picture with her. I’ve never asked to take a picture with anybody. (She’s) the rudest woman I’ve ever met.

“I saw her whole demeanour, and then I heard her say to her PR person, ‘Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?’

“I was like, ‘Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you! I never asked to take a picture with you.’

“I was like, ‘How rude. You’re so not a humble person. You forgot where you came from.’”

The reality star mocked Sofia’s accent, and referenced the actress’ humble beginnings in Barranquilla, Colombia, by saying: “It’s not like she started out like being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She’s so not a down-to-earth person. I’m so not a fan of her.”

Teresa previously told TMZ about Sofia: “Ugh, I can’t stand her, sorry.

“I hate to say that because I’m Italian, she’s Colombian, she has an accent – she has more of an accent than me.

“You would think she would be nice, like, she’s an immigrant – no, I’m just saying, she should be nice!”

Fans blasted Teresa at the time over her comments about Sofia’s roots.

The actress, who is yet to publicly address Teresa’s latest outburst, aced her US citizenship test in 2014.

Teresa’s former husband Joe Giudice was deported to his native Italy in 2019 after serving a 41-month federal prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud and failing to file taxes.

He has been splitting his time between Italy and the Bahamas to make seeing the four daughters he shares with Teresa – Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13 – more cost-efficient.

Teresa has since moved on with entrepreneur Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas, marrying him last year.