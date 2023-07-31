Tristan Thompson has marked his and Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum's first birthday and insisted the "mistakes" he's made "along the way are lessons not failures".

The 32-year-old basketball player - who also has five-year-old daughter True with the Good American co-founder - has marked his little boy's milestone birthday by sharing the lessons his son has taught him.

He wrote on Instagram alongside two snaps of him cradling the little one: "Tatum!!

Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God’s messages. You are the reason that I began my story. The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God’s grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa! (sic)"

Tristan messed up his relationship with Khloe, 39, after cheating on her and fathering a child with Maralee Nicholas when the reality star was pregnant with their son, who was born via surrogate in July 2022.

The 'Kardashians' star recently admitted she "feels bad" about exes Lamar Odom and Tristan "every day".

Khloe split from Lamar in December 2013 after four years of marriage, but she called their divorce proceedings to a halt to advocate for the basketball player following his near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel in October 2015.

And the beauty admitted she can't help but feel sorry for both men, even though they were responsible for their own fates.

Speaking to her sister Kim Kardashian on 'The Kardashians', after her sibling declared she was "not OK" amid ex-husband Kanye West's controversial anti-Semitic rants, Khloe said: "Every single day I feel bad about Lamar. Every single day.

"I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now.

"Lamar is forever going to be remembered for being a drug user.

"These are Kanye's things but that doesn't mean we don't feel bad about it."