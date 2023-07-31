Kanye West is back on Twitter.

The 46-year-old rap star was banned from the microblogging website in October 2022 - which has since been rebranded as X - over a series of tweets he posted in which he said he was planning to go "death con [sic] 3 on Jewish people". He was later reinistated but banned once again in December when he shared an image of what appeared to be a mix of the Star of David and a Swastika.

As of Monday (31.07.23) the gold-verified account of @kanyewest is up and running again.

The 'DONDA' rapper is yet to post anything new on his profile and the latest visible tweet is dated from July 2020, when he urged his 31m followers to "trust God" as he announced his eventually scrapped plans to run for US president.

At the time of Kanye's ban, then-CEO of Twitter Elon Musk claimed he had "tried his best" to manage the controversy but ultimately decided immediate suspension was the only possible outcome after the rapper "violated" the rules of the social media site.

He said: "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight."

Kanye - who was previously married to reality superstar Kim Kardashian, 42, and has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago,five, and four-year-old Psalm with her - lost his decade-long deal with Adidas to create Yeezy sneakers amid the controversy and Vogue magazine vowed never to work with the Grammy Award-winning rapper ever again.

Balenciaga also ended its relationship with Kanye, even though he had recently opened their summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week