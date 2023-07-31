Ed Sheeran served hot dogs to fans hours before he performed in Chicago on Saturday (29.07.23).

The 32-year-old singer got behind the counter of iconic food concession The Wieners Circle, which is infamous for handing out insults to customers along with their orders, shortly before his gig at the city's Soldier Field.

In video footage Ed shared to Instagram, an employee shouted to the crowd: "We're gonna have Ed Sheeran here at the motherf***** Wiener's Circle and I'm gonna teach that w***** how to make a f****** hot dog."

She then told the cheering fans to "shut the f*** up" and shove a hot dog "up their a**".

In the clip, Ed smiled as he handed out hotdogs, while other servers could be heard insulting the patrons.

He captioned his post: "Served hot dogs at @wienerscircle today. This place is legendary is Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it. See you at the stadium tonight x (sic)"

The Wieners Circle complained their "newest trainee" has a "lot to learn".- because he is too "friendly".

They quipped on Twitter: "Our newest trainee @edsheeran has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly (sic)"

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker later celebrated his big weekend in Chicago, while seemingly offering a hint to his next set of album titles.

Ed - who has changed his Instagram biography to read "Autumn is coming" - captioned a video highlights post: "Broke the attendance record at Soldier Field in Chicago this weekend, played a subtract show to a pin drop silence crowd, got shouted at serving hotdogs, and got a new tattoo. Autumn is coming, tell a friend x (sic)"

The video ended with a close up of his new tattoo, before Ed said into the camera: "Autumn is coming."

The star's previous four albums have been named after mathematical symbols, and with his autumn hint, fans are now speculating that his next batch of records will be named after the four seasons.