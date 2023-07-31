Helen Glover thinks it is "really hard" to get children off their phones.

The 37-year-old rower - who is best known for having won Gold for Team GB during London 2012 - has son Logan, five, and three-year-old twins Kit and Willow with TV star husband and naturalist Steve Backshall but admitted that she worries about the "future" of her children as they grow up around social media apps like TikTok.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "It’s really hard. When I look forward to my kids future, I think I don't want their self worth to be defined by social media and I don't, I don't want that to kind of be a negative part of their lives. And I think it's about options, I think it's fine. If kids want to watch something on TikTok, and they kind of get drawn into that, okay. "

Helen went on to insist that children need to have "options" that allow them to find their passion and is hoping that her own children will be "captivated" by someone in the world of sports or art.

But there needs to be options in a different direction. Like maybe, just maybe somebody will captivate them in the world of sport or the world of art or whatever it is. There might be something else that captures them, and just have options to have role models to have people that just catch that fire and set something alight inside them. I think it is important."

