Twitter has restored Kanye West’s account.

The microblogging platform - which recently rebranded to X - has given the ‘Bound 2’ rapper, 46, his posting privileges after he was removed from the site for inciting anti-semitism and violence towards Jewish people.

At the time of the ban, Elon Musk - who purchased the website for $44 billion - said that the musician had "violated our rule against incitement to violence,” and that his account would be frozen.

This comes after Kanye - who changed his name to Ye in November 2021 - posted a litany of offensive messages like a symbol that merged the Star of David and a swastika. In the months prior, he also posted further hateful messages about Jewish people that prompted brands like Adidas - who he collaborated with to bring his Yeezy clothing line to life - to drop him.

In March 2022, Kanye was banned from Instagram for a 24-hour period after a campaign of harassment against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah, the ex-host of ‘The Daily Show’.

There has since been no comment from X or Elon Musk since the account was restored over the weekend.

Elon also let former President Donald Trump - who was taken off the site for his incitement of violence during the storming off the Capitol in January 2021 - back on the site after conducting a poll. However, the ex-Commander-in-Chief has yet to post and has expressed a lack of interest in coming back to Twitter.

