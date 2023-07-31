Hasbro is hopeful that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision will lead to them finding the "lost" 'Transformers' games and the titles being released on Xbox Games Pass.

'Transformers: War for Cybertron', 'Transformers: Fall of Cybertron', 'Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark', and 'Transformers: Devastation' are not available digitally due to licensing issues.

Following the deal's expiration, the game and its DLC were removed from sale via digital storefronts in December 2017, alongside other 'Transformers' games published by Activision.

However, the firm is hoping that the games will be discovered and a new deal can be reached to put them out on Game Pass, Microsoft's Xbox subscription service.

Speaking to Transformers World, Hasbro said: "Sadly, apparently Activision's not sure what hard drives they're on in their building. When a company eats a company that eats a company things get lost, and that's very frustrating. Hope is that now that the deal is moving forward with Microsoft and Xbox they'll go through all the archives and every hard drive to find it all because it's an easy Game Pass add. We want those games back up for people to have a chance to play."