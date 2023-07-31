Amazon has warned customers to be wary of new scams.

The tech giant sells everything from books and CDs to clothes and high-tech entertainment to millions of cosumers around the world but in a new email on Monday (31.07.23) warned customers that they need to be aware of "new schemes" that can exploit victims who use the platform.

The email read: "Scammers are creative and they constantly devise new schemes, exploit new technologies and change tactics to avoid detection. Stay safe by learning to identify and avoid scams. Scammers send texts, emails and phone calls stating that your account will be suspended or deleted and prompt you to click on a fraudulent link or verbally provide information to “verify your account.” Customers who land on these pages or receive these phone calls are then lured to provide account information such as payment information or account login credentials."

The email urged customers to go through the Amazon mobile app or website when seeking customer service and reminded them that they need to be mindful of someone who may be acting with a sense of urgency, because this could indicate that a scam is about to take place.

Amazon also warned customers to "never" make payment on a phone call.

THe email conclused: "Amazon will never ask you to disclose your password or verify sensitive personal information over the phone or on any website other than Amazon.com. Please do not click on any links or provide your information to anyone over the phone without authenticating the email or phone call. If you have questions about the status of your account, go directly to Amazon.com or on our app to view your account details, including the Message Center which displays a log of communications sent from Amazon."