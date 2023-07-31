Trinny Woodall has made "so many" beauty mistakes over the years.

The 59-year-old stylist - who launched her own Trinny Beauty line in 2017 - used to plaster on fake tan to hide her acne and has been left with sun damage as a result of basking outside to get a natural glow.

Talking to Woman and Home magazine, she said: "I made so many beauty mistakes when I was younger. When I had bad acne, I compensated by wearing a lot of fake tan. I went in the sun too, so I had sun damage.”

The former 'What Not To Wear' star resorted to laser treatment to help correct the scarring on her skin.

And Trinny is happy to be open about the "tweaks" she's undergone on her appearance, including fillers in her face so she doesn't look "skeletal" and regular wrinkle-smoothing Botox injections.

She added: "You have to be open about what tweaks you’ve had done. I have Botox twice a year.

"I’ve had a CO2 laser for my acne scarring and sun damage, and some filler in my temple because when you get older, you can look skeletal."

According to Trinny, prevention is key to slowing down the clock and tackling the signs of aging before they appear.

She said: "I think it’s about balancing what will help you not develop more lines, versus texture of skin and keeping up a good skincare regime. "Everyone should follow five basic skincare steps, including cleansing and moisturising. Clean your skin, exfoliate with a liquid exfoliant – I love my Trinny London exfoliants. Use an antioxidant, a retinoid and SPF."