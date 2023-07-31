Prada Beauty is set to launch make-up and skincare ranges.

The fashion giants are hoping to "propel the brand to new heights" with the new collections, following the huge success of the Prada Paradoxe fragrance last year.

Cyril Chapuy, L'Oréal Luxe president, told WWD: After the spectacular launch of Prada Paradoxe in 2022 that reinstated the brand's leadership in feminine fragrances, the skin and colour launch opens a new chapter that will propel the brand to new heights.”

Prada co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons added: "Abandoning all the clichés of the past, we believe that beauty today is the representation of one’s personality, freedom and self-confidence."

The make-up and skincare line will debut directly to customers via Prada.com on Tuesday (01.08.23) ahead of going on sale at upmarket department stores Harrods and Selfridges in London on August 18.

Global Creative Make-Up Artist Lynsey Alexander, who raided the Prada archives for inspiration for the new line, teased the range will include six four-colour eye palettes as well as soft filler foundation in 33 shades.

Speaking to Elle UK, he said: “My brief was to bring to life the Prada archive of prints and patterns and colour and vibrancy and try to encapsulate it in a beauty product.

“One of the biggest challenges was editing that wardrobe of colour and making the lipstick shades really Prada, really relevant, really beautiful and really wearable.”

The line, which has been in development for the last three years will range from 45 euros for a lipstick to 360 euros for a facecream.