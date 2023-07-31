'Assassin’s Creed: Mirage' will have a completion time of around 20 to 30 hours.

The hotly-awaited follow-up to 2020's 'Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla' will be a third of the length of its predecessor.

In an interview with French YouTuber Julien Chièze, lead producer Fabian Salomon said: “The latest playtimes we’ve received average at around 20–23 hours. That can go up to 25–30 hours for the completionists, and we’ll say that those who will be rushing the game will be around 20 hours.”

The Ubisoft game, which is set for release on October 12, was said to be an add-on from the most recent series before it became its own new thing.

'Vahalla' took around 60 hours of playtime, or 140 hours to finish.

On what to expect from the new game, creative director Stéphane Boudon, previously said: “Amongst our fans, we started hearing the desire for a character-driven story, focused on the core pillars of the first ACs in a more intimate scale."

There are currently no plans for any post-launch content or extras.