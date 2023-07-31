Blur's Alex James says being a dad to five kids is harder than being in a band.

The bassist is dad to son Geronimo, 19, twins Artemis and Galileo, 17, and daughters Sable, 14, and Beatrix, 13, with his wife Claire Neate and he's admitted looking after five teenagers is much more of a challenge than being part of Blur.

He told OK! magazine: "Playing bass in a rock band is the easiest f****** job in the world. Especially compared to things like cooking the kids’ breakfasts and washing up afterwards."

However, Alex - who has been back on the road with Blur this summer - says his kids are now finally starting to appreciate their dad's work because they enjoy seeing him perform.

He added: "I’ve now got five teenagers. So the Blur tour couldn’t have come at a better time because they’re all really enjoying the gigs. You know, it’s very hard for a father to impress a teenager ...

"The current tour schedule has worked out so well, because it’s quite gently paced – just a couple of shows a week. Claire and the kids came to Denmark with us, which was brilliant. We’ve been making a nice family summer out of it."

Alex went on to reveal his kids are now old enough to start asking questions about his past - including his claim to have spent more than £1 million on Champagne which he included in his autobiography 'Bit Of A Blur'. The rocker told the publication: "They [his kids] ask me about that time and I say. ‘Well, f****** read the book. I actually made that up to help sell the book and everybody believed it. It might actually be true, it probably is by now.. But now it turns out it was just research for [his wine brand] Britpop sparkling wine, so money well spent!"