Kelly Clarkson has jokingly asked her fans to only "throw diamonds" at her.

The 41-year-old pop star began her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort over the weekend by sending a tongue-in-cheek message to her fans, after a number of high-profile musicians have recently been struck by objects while on stage.

Speaking to the crowd in Sin City, the 'Behind These Hazel Eyes' hitmaker quipped: "Whatever you do, don’t throw it at me, people. If you’re gonna throw s***, throw diamonds."

Kelly made the comment shortly after a number of stars, including Bebe Rexha and Pink, were recently struck with objects while they were performing.

But Kelly was in good spirits during the remainder of her performance at Planet Hollywood, where she sang songs from her new album, 'Chemistry', as well as some covers.

Meanwhile, Adele recently reminded gig-goers of concert "etiquette".

The award-winning star jokingly dared her fans to throw an object at her during her 'Weekends with Adele' Las Vegas residency at Ceasar's Palace Hotel and Casino in Sin City.

Adele, 35, told the crowd: "Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing (things) onstage? Have you seen it?

"I dare you, dare you to throw something at me.

"Stop throwing things at the artist!"

Adele then shot a T-shirt into the crowd and giggled: "But you can shoot things at the audience!"

Prior to that, Bebe Rexha was left with a black eye after being hit in the face by a phone which was thrown at her by someone in the crowd at her show in New York.

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' songstress was seen dropping to her knees and clutching her face as stagehands at Pier 17's The Rooftop venue rushed to help her.