Courtney Stodden splits from Chris Sheng

Published
2023/07/31 23:00 (BST)

Courtney Stodden has split from Chris Sheng.

The 28-year-old star and the filmmaker have ended their engagement, with a rep revealing that Courtney intends to discuss their break-up publicly in the near future.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Courtney is now a single woman. She is looking forward to telling her story."

Courtney - who is non-binary and uses she/they pronouns - had been engaged to Chris since 2021, when they announced the news via social media.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Courtney said at the time: "I said yes ... OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful (sic)"

Chris has also deleted his engagement post from Instagram.

The filmmaker wrote at the time: "We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime.

"For the first time we're both experiencing unconditional love."

Courtney married Doug Hutchison in 2011, when the reality star was just 16 and he was 51.

However, Courtney filed for a divorce in 2018.

The TV star subsequently told Fox News: "I am a really empathetic, sensitive person, and I always have been. But my experience has made me so strong. If it didn't happen, I feel like my whole outlook on life would be so different.

"Experiences that are traumatising can either break us or we can utilise them to shape us into a stronger individual. And that's really one of the main reasons why I'm speaking out is because I want past victims and survivors to really tap into that part of themselves. We are so strong. It's just really made me very fearless."

© BANG Media International

courtneystodden chrissheng

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended