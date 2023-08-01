Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin are "getting along" amid their divorce.

The 32-year-old actor and Addison announced their plans to divorce back in May, after more than three years of marriage, but they've managed to find some common ground in recent times.

A source told PEOPLE: "They are still separated, but getting along.

"They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit."

The former couple have kids Ezer and Dolores together, and it's been "difficult" for Addison to "parent alone a lot" while Jeremy has been away working.

The insider added: "When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained. There is still a lot of love between them though."

Jeremy and Addison were teenagers when they met on the set of 'Afterschool' and the celebrity duo tied the knot in 2019.

In January, the actor gushed over Addison when he picked up the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for his portrayal of Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in 'The Bear'.

He said during his acceptance speech: "Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all you do. Thank you for everything you’ve done. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

The 'Californication' actress went on to pay tribute to Jeremy on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of him holding his Golden Globe.

She wrote: "When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn’t take my eyes off of you.

"I love this picture so much because you look 14 and 31 at the same time- watching you win on Tuesday was one of the most overwhelming dimension hopping moments of my whole life, watching you win last night while holding our two babies was pretty out of this world too. (sic)"