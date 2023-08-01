Britney Spears hasn't given up hope of repairing her relationship with her estranged sons.

While Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, are getting ready to move to Hawaii from Los Angeles with their father Kevin Federline, Britney, 41, is still hopeful that they will manage to find a way to becoming close again.

A source told Us Weekly: "Britney has never given up hope on repairing things with her kids. But she hasn’t seen them in a long time, and she isn’t exactly sure when she’ll see them again now that they’re moving to Hawaii.

"[The boys] always lived fairly close [to Britney] and while she "travels to Hawaii all the time, it won’t really be the same.

"She isn’t going to see her sons before they move with their dad this week but hopes to make plans with them in the near future."

In May, Kevin, 45 - who is married to Victoria Prince - revealed he and his family were planning to move to Hawaii and he sought consent from Britney.

Her attorney Mathew Rosengart, agreed to the decision on her behalf and stated she would not interfere with her ex-husband's plans.

Meanwhile, the boys will reportedly not be forced to say farewell to Britney before they move.

An insider has told TMZ rapper Kevin is encouraging the boys to see Britney before the big move but apparently won’t make them see her if they don’t want to.

The source added the singer’s boys “will make their own decisions on whether they'll say their goodbyes to their mom before the move in August”.

It added: “Our sources say the boys haven't yet decided what they'll do.”

Grammy-winning Britney, who was freed from her controversial 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, has been estranged from her boys for more than a year.

They did not attend her wedding last year to Sam Asghari, 29, but she recently shared posts about her children on Instagram ahead of their move – calling Jayden “mine” in a caption of one snap of him, showing him as a youngster lying on the floor playing a video game.

Britney and Kevin were married from October 2004 to July 2007.

He married Victoria, 40, in August 2013, and also has daughter Kori, 20, and son Kaleb, 18, with singer ex-fiancée Shar Jackson, 46, as well as daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 9, with his current wife.