Offset was drunk when he accused Cardi B of cheating on him.

The 31-year-old rapper - who tied the knot with Cardi in 2017 - recently accused her of cheating on him but has now taken back the claim and admitted he was drunk when he posted his allegations on Instagram.

Speaking on the 'Way Up with Yee' podcast, Offset said: "That’s my wife. I love her to death."

He claimed the pair had been "going back and forth” arguing, and added that “if you got a New York woman, you know she’s a pitbull at the mouth".

Offset explained that a few shots of tequila caused him to make the allegations online but added: "We crazy for each other."

Cardi, 30 - who has two children with Offset - previously filed for divorce after he cheated on her in 2019. However, the pair called off the split and reconciled and Offset has revealed his reasons for his infidelity.

He said: "I can't personally speak on why men cheat, but like, when I did do that, I was in a different space. I was young, I had just got married, I'm getting a lot of money. Really, it was communication. We got married, and then we ain't really—our communication was good, but...I wasn't saying my wants and needs, and vice versa. Sometimes you feel like you'll bump heads when you not communicating. ... We both in the front, centre stage, all our business is always public.

"The communication, what it was, I was young, I was on different s***. I was on lean and s***, too. ... I was making bad decisions, not really understanding it's affecting my family, instead of me just thinking I'm on my own."

Meanwhile, Offset's Migos bandmate Takeoff, 28, was shot to death outside a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling in Houston in November and he explained how grief has affected him.

He said: "I’m unhealed. I’m being honest, I lost my brother. I’m not healed — I’m not good. And this s*** don’t help nothing. We stars so people be thinking it’s just cool but I’m a real grown man. I cry every day about this s***. At some point, it f**** me up every day.

“And then it be this type of b******* on top of s*** that be too much for me. I’m still a human being. I’m dealing through s*** personally and people’s opinions matter nowadays.

"What’s on Twitter matters what’s being said. I play cool, I smile for the cameras, I do fashion week, and all this s*** but behind the scenes I need my woman to be there for me for what I’m going through."