Drake and Kerry Washington are among the stars who have paid tribute to 'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud, following his death aged 25.

The 36-year-old rapper, who executive produces the US teen drama series - in which Angus portrayed drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill - praised the late star as a "good soul", and Kerry admitted he will be "deeply missed".

She shared a red carpet picture of Angus, and wrote: "You will be deeply missed [heart emoji] Rest in Power"

Model Gigi Hadid posted a clip of her and Angus dancing, and praised the late actor for his "kind, gentle spirit".

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Just saw the news about the loss of Angus.

"I only got to work with him a couple of times, But I was immediately drawn to his kind, gentle spirit.

"My deepest condolences to his closest and loved ones. May he rest in peace."

A post on the official 'Euphoria' Twitter account read: "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

'Euphoria' star Colman Domingo also posted a picture of Angus on his Instagram account, and admitted he hopes the late actor is now "at rest".

He posted: "Couldn't be more real, original and sweet. Loved this kid. Always smiles.

"I hope this sensitive soul is at rest.

"Check on loved ones. Check on them."

Angus' family confirmed he passed away on Monday (31.07.23).

In a statement given to CNN, his family said: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.

"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

"We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone.

"We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."