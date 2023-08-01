Space observation is the answer to solving the climate crisis, says the CEO of a pioneering space tech company.

Chris Newlands holds the top position at the Scottish-based corporation Space Aye and believes that a "collaborative satellite strategy" will allow life-saving progress to be made through "better decisions" to help with the rising temperature of the planet.

He said: "Our collaborative satellite strategy will focus not just the fire, but the firefighter. Using Space Aye’s patented method, command, and control could individually identify and deploy ground and air assets. Responders could also make better, more informed decisions which could save time and lives.

"Space Aye’s strategy is key to creating a smarter, global climate crisis reaction strategy. Space offers the ability to monitor and coordinate reactions in multiple locations, across the globe. The identification of survivors, responders and emergency services assets, from space, could prove pivotal in the fight to regain control and save lives."

Chris went on to add that the technology and processes do exist and believes that space observation is "under-utilised" before insisting that the upcoming 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference - which is due to take place in Dubai from November until December - should focus on "space-powered" actions.

He added: “The technology and processes exist, if we can amalgamate our capabilities, underpinned by real-time satellite imagery and personalised location data, we can direct and protect the responders, from space. In my opinion, the Western Earth Observation satellite sector is under-valued, under-utilised, and lacks meaningful collaborations or leadership. We need to be more aligned and stronger together. Identifying the person or asset in the real-time satellite image is a game changer, in our self-inflicted battle with nature. We need to start walking the talk, COP28 should focus on short term, big impact actions, powered by space!