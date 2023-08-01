Samsung is "delighted" to be giving viewers around the world the chance to watch the Women's World Cup.

The annual football tournament is currently taking place in Australia and New Zealand and the tech giant behind smartphones, smart televisions and host of other tech devices hav added the FIFA+ channel to their Samsung TV Plus free streaming service.

Richard Jakeman, Head of Business Development at Samsung Electronics Europe, said: "Samsung is delighted to be adding the FIFA+ channel to Samsung TV Plus, thereby expanding the roster of sports content available on Samsung TVs and Galaxy devices. Launching globally with a rich lineup of curated FIFA+ content will add incredible value to our customers, and with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ continuing, they’ll also be able to experience content that marks the next exciting chapter in the Women’s game."

The tech tie-up builds upon the existing sports content available on Samsung TVs, which includes the DAZN Tizen app, DAZN FAST+ (Austria and Germany), the DAZN Women’s Football Channel (Australia and New Zealand), the Tennis Channel (Austria, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the U.K.), DraftKings Network (the U.S.), CBS Sports HQ (the U.S.) and other channels on Samsung TV Plus.

Alex Hole, VP GM of Samsung Electronics Europe, said: "Collaborations like this are helping us transform the face of FAST. With the inclusion of live content from major sporting events, our TVs are turning into hubs of premium sports content, redefining our understanding of what FAST can offer."