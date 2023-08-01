Windows 11 has "improved refresh rate logic".

The Microsoft-owned computer brand has announced that the new update will allow different monitors to offer a refreshed rate of multitasking to users and allow them to carry out activities like watching a video and playing a video game simultaneously.

In a blog post, Microsoft said: "We have improved refresh rate logic to allow different refresh rates on different monitors, depending on the refresh rate for each monitor and content shown on the screen. This will help most with refresh rate-dependent multitasking, like playing a game and watching a video at the same time. While a Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) is selected and Battery saver is also enabled, Windows will remain at the lower refresh rate and not switch to the higher rate until after Battery saver is disabled."

Meanwhile, the new build of the in-house mail system of Outlook will also offer users to "connect" both work and personal emails all in one place.

It continued: "Starting with this build, the new Outlook for Windows Preview is now an inbox app. With the new Outlook for Windows, you can connect work and personal emails, calendars, and contacts in one secure place."