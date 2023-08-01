Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin have no plans to reconcile.

Although 'The Bear' actor and his estranged wife were recently spotted hugging at their daughter’s soccer game, the pair are not getting back together.

However, their relationship has improved since their split and "things have settled a bit".

A source told PEOPLE: "They are still separated, but getting along. They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit."

The insider added that it has been difficult for Addison to "parent alone a lot” while Jeremy, 32, is away on set.

The source added: "When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained. There is still a lot of love between them though.”

Jeremy and Addison tied the knot in 2019 and share two children, Ezer and Dolores, whom they welcomed in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

She filed for divorce in May, just four months after Jeremy's gushing Golden Globes acceptance speech about his wife.

He said: "Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done."

Addison, 32, and Jeremy starred together in the 2008 psychological drama 'Afterschool' but have known each other since they were teenagers in drama class together.

She previously shared on Instagram: "When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn't take my eyes off of you. When we'd run your lines for 'Shameless' I'd be so tickled knowing beforehand what everyone would get to witness the next day on set.

"When I watched the pilot for 'The Bear', I cried my f****** heart out. I think somewhere I must've known how much life was about to change, but mostly I just knew that the world was about to discover what I've known all along. What a privilege it's been to know first."