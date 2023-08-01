Madonna and Rupert Everett have been blasted by Oscar-winning screenwriter Frederic Raphael.

The Hollywood veteran takes aim at the pair in his new book, as he blames them for making the late director, John Schlesinger's final movie experience miserable, when he directed 'The Next Best Thing'.

Madonna, 64, and Rupert co-starred in the critical and commercial flop and Schlesinger's friend Raphael claims his pal was not treated well on set.

In a letter to Schlesinger published in his new book 'Last Post' and obtained by the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column, Raphael writes: "You once again absconded from England in order to do that last Hollywood movie 'The Next Best Thing', with Madonna and Rupert Everett.

"You were no longer a director with whom it was a privilege to work. You worked for them and they had you know it.

"There's a nasty, twisted donnée in the mastering of a one-time master by two quasi-stars who take their pleasure in the knowledge that he has a job only because they chose him."

'The Next Best Thing' was Schlesinger's final feature film before his death in 2003 and featured Madonna and Rupert, 64, as two best friends who have a child together and a custody battle years later.

Madonna won a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress, and the film was nominated for other Razzies including, Worst Director for Schlesinger, Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay for Thomas Ropelewski and Worst Screen Couple for Madonna and either Everett or co-star Benjamin Bratt.