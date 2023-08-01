Stephen Amell has blasted the SAG-AFTRA strike as "frustrating" and "reductive".

The 42-year-old actor revealed he doesn't support his fellow actors in their battle over a lack of fair pay and concerns about the rise of AI, even though strike action was voted for by 98 per cent of the union.

'Arrow' star Stephen said at GalaxyCon: "I support my union, I do, and I stand with them but I do not support striking, I don’t.

"I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating.

"I think the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on ('Heels'), that premiered last night, I think it’s myopic."

Stephen has been supporting his TV show 'Heels' amid the strike.

Stephen rose to fame for his leading role in the DC series 'Arrow' on the CW between 2012 and 2020.

Meanwhile, back in 2021 Stephen issued an apology after being kicked off a flight for getting too loud during a drunken argument with his wife.

He explained: “I mean, maybe I destroyed my entire life, my entire career? So, I think, ultimately, very ashamed of it, trying to make amends for it, specifically with my wife.

“I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place, and I got on a plane. I was p***** off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight. Just picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset.”

Stephen also said he “can’t even remember” what he was upset about, so he knows it “wasn’t important”.

He added: “Honestly, I can’t even remember what I was upset about, which was indicative of two things. Handle your liquor. I had too many drinks, right? And B, it clearly wasn’t important. I was just upset and wanted to be upset and sure enough after [Cass] said this, a guy came by and said, ‘Sir, you have to keep your voice down, please.’

“I’m actually, frankly, like deeply ashamed of it. I feel like I went the better part of 10 years without being an a****** in public. I was an a****** in public.”

The actor said he initially calmed down when asked to keep the noise down, but was then asked to leave the plane 10 minutes later.

He told the ‘Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum’ podcast: “I was focusing. I’m staring out the window. I wasn’t gonna say a word for the next two and a half hours. And [the flight attendant] said, ‘We’ll collect your things. We’ll talk about it at the top of the entranceway. And I went ‘OK.’ But what if I just casually, flippantly, not being in sound mind and body, offer like a quick passive f***off — and all of a sudden I’m in these bracelets?”