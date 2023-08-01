K-Pop star Dahyun is Michael Kors' latest global brand ambassador.

The Twice girl band member has appeared at the fashion label's New York Fashion Week shows and is set to star in the MK fall/holiday campaign for 2023.

Kors said in a statement about the 25-year-old singer and fashionista joining their ambassador roster: "I'm excited to embrace the world of music and performance with Dahyun.

"She's energetic, animated and has truly captured a global audience. From her incredible talent to her individual style, she's the perfect representation of our brand."

Recent shots include Dahyun modelling the Signature Logo Heather bag.

