Zendaya says “words are not enough” to describe tragic Angus Cloud’s “beauty”.

The actress, 26, broke her silence about her ‘Euphoria’ co-star’s shock death in an Instagram tribute on Tuesday (01.08.23), a day after the actor’s family confirmed he had died aged 25 – after “intensely struggling” with the loss of his father, who they buried the previous week.

Zendaya, who played addict Rue Bennett alongside Angus’ drug dealer character Fezco on HBO’s teen drama ‘Euphoria’, said in her post, which used the actor’s birth name: “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor.)

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it.)

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love… ‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.

“I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.

“My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Zendaya and Angus both attended the prestigious Oakland School for the Arts in California before making it big on ‘Euphoria’.

He told the Wall Street Journal in 2019: “We had some of the same friends … but I didn’t really know her.”

But the pair became close on the set of ‘Euphoria’.

Angus battled addiction in reality and had been in and out of rehab before his early death, according to his former manager Diomi Cordero.

His rumoured on-off girlfriend Sydney Martin said she has been left “heartbroken” by his passing.

And in a statement given to CNN, his family said: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone.

“We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”