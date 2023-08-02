Angus Cloud completed three final movies before he died.

The 25-year-old actor - who was best known for playing drug dealer Fezco on the HBO teen drama 'Euphoria' - had completed work on three upcoming movies before he was found dead at his mother's home in Oakland, California on July 31.

Angus had wrapped on the as-yet-untitled Universal monster thriller movie directed by ‘Scream’ directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, which is due out in April next year.

He had also completed work on 'Freaky Tales', the upcoming drama from Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, which is now in post-production.

Paying tribute to Angus, they said in a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter: "We are so shocked and saddened by the awful news. Angus brought such a unique energy and vitality to our set and his work. We will remember him as a bright, patient, vibrant human being and a devoted collaborator who we felt lucky to work alongside. What a devastating loss. We didn’t know him long, but we will miss him dearly. Along with the rest of the world, we are thinking about his family right now, sending them strength and love."

Angus had also finished filming Dan Brown’s 'Your Lucky Day'. co-starring Sterling Beaumon, Jessica Garza and Jason O’Mara.

The movie is set on Christmas Eve and features a hostage situation at a small convenience store over a winning lottery ticket worth $156 million.

Angus passed away after he “intensely struggled” with the loss of his father.

His family said in a statement: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."