‘Remnant 2’ has sold one million copies in its first week.

Gearbox Publishing revealed that their newest title - which is the sequel to the 2019 game ‘Remnant: From the Ashes’ - has hit seven figures in the first seven days of its release across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC.

On the success of the three-person cooperative shooter game, the developer’s president Yoon In said: "’Remnant 2’ exceeded our expectations. As a commercial and critical hit, we’re incredibly proud of the Gunfire team and everyone here at Gearbox Publishing who brought this title to life.

"As excited as we are, we’re incredibly thankful to the Remnant community who supported us and the Gunfire team during development. To the new Remnant fans who joined our community in the past week, we’re thrilled you joined us on this journey."

Gunfire Games thanked everyone involved and their “unwavering support” in bringing it to life.

David Adams, the company’s head, added: "To everyone who helped us achieve this amazing milestone, thank you for your unwavering support. This was a multi-year journey for us, and we couldn’t be happier to see fans having such a great time with a game we put our heart and soul into."