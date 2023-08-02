The iPhone 15 Pro will have thinner bezels and a titanium frame.

Apple are just weeks away from releasing the next-generation iPhone and a handful of details have been disclosed about what to expect when the latest iPhone line-up gets announced.

The new Pro models will come with titanium frames - instead of stainless steel - making the smartphone stronger and lighter.

The screens will also have thinner bezels that will reduce the size of the black border around the screen by about a third.

Despite the improvements, Apple has been criticised for the price hikes that are expected to be placed on the new device.

The tech giant previously warned that costs will continue to get higher due to inflation as the demand for the product remains high.

CEO Tim Cook said: "There is still room to continue raising prices as the demand for high-end terminals remains very high."

When the latest iPhone models launched in September last year, prices started from $999 for the iPhone 14 and $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro. Prices for the iPhone 15 models are expected to increase by up to $300.