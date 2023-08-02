Ciara has her son to thank for her Gap and LoveShackFancy collaboration.

The 37-year-old singer used to dream about working with Gap and finally got her chance after her son Future Zahir worked on a campaign with the company back in 2017, when he was just three years old.

Speaking to WWD, she said: "I used to always dream of being a part of something with Gap when I was young, and it’s kind of amazing how my son actually gave me that opportunity, because he did a campaign in 2017.

"He was the first in our family to do that. I was looking at my daughter, and I go, ‘Gosh, I hope she can do a campaign like her brother did with Gap.’ And then I literally get a phone call like a week later after actually talking about that, manifesting that, [telling me], ‘Gap has an amazing collaboration with LoveShackFancy and would love for you and your baby to be a part of.’”

Ciara features in the new campaign with both of her children, Future, nine and Sienna, six.

Speaking about her reply to the offer to collaborate, she said: "I go, ‘That’s crazy!' Talk about timing and the power of manifestation.’”

Ciara and her stylist Deonte “Deo” Nash worked with designer Kwame Adusei on the collection.

She said: "I’ve been becoming a fan of his. One, he’s a Black designer. And Kwame has this really cool, elegant, chic touch, and his silhouettes are amazing."

LoveShackFancy designer Rebecca Hessel Cohen added: "I was obviously so excited because Gap has been so important to me my entire life, and I grew up going to that Gap on 74th [Street] with Lexington. It was like a rite of passage. I lived in it."