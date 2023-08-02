The BT Group has appointed its first female CEO.

The multinational telecommunications holding company has announced that Allison Kirkby will move from Sweden-based communications and telecommunications provider Telia to take up the top job, having previously served as a non-executive director in 2019.

BT Group’s chairman Adam Crozier, said in a statement: "She is a proven leader, with deep sector experience and a history of having transformed businesses. I look forward to supporting her as we drive our long-term strategy to transform BT Group, ensuring it delivers for all our stakeholders."

In her own statement, Allison noted that she is "fully supportive" of the company's strategy and is looking forward to guiding the business through its "next phase" of growth.

Allison said: "Having been a member of the BT Group Board for the past four years, I’m fully supportive of our strategy and am excited about leading it into its next phase of development, as we grow to support customers, shareholders and the UK economy,"

Just last month, the telecoms giant announced that Philip Jansen, was stepping down from the role.

Crozier said at the time: "Philip has done an excellent job in his time at BT and the board is fully supportive of our long-term strategy which he and his team are pursuing. Whilst we are still in the early years of that transformation we are on track to deliver."