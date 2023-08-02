Jamie Foxx would have "lost [his] life" if it weren't for his sister.

The 55-year-old actor was hospitalised for an undisclosed reason in April and in a post to mark Deidra Dixon's birthday on Tuesday (01.08.23), he claimed he "would not be here" now if it weren't for the decisions she made about his health.

Sharing a series of photos of them together, Jamie wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 'D'… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason. And without you I would not be here … had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life.

"I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis," he concluded, inviting fans to swipe left for more photos of the birthday gal."

The 'Ray' actor's tribute to Deidra was his first since he admitted late last month he had been to "hell and back" with his health but was now on the road to recovery.

He said in a video update: "I went through something I never thought I would go through. I know a lot of people [were] waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn't want you to see me like that man.

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

Jamie praised Deidra and his daughter Corinne for saving his life and maintaining a tight circle around him as he battled ill health.

He said: "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way — and y'all know they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothin' out. They protected me. And that's what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these."

He also took the time to deny speculation about the extent of his medical issues.

He said: "Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand. People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see ... the eyes are working just fine. Said I'm paralysed — I'm not paralysed.

"But I did go through... I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."

Jamie then became emotional in the video, saying: "Man, I know they talk about people crying on videos... but I'm not gonna do a take two. It is what it is. If you see me out from now on and every once and a while I just burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man. I've been sick, man. But now, I've got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out.

"But like I said, I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make — some of them good, some of them ain't (I think I've got a good one out), and songs that I sing. ... I'm here on earth because of some great people. I'm here on earth because of God, man. 'I'm on way back."