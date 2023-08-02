Roger Federer and JW Anderson have collaborated on a Uniqlo collection.

The 41-year-old tennis legend has joined forces with the fashion label, founded by Jonathan Anderson, to create a capsule collection for the Japanese casual wear retailer.

While both Federer and Anderson have worked with Uniqlo in the past, this is their first time teaming up on a project together.

Roger told WWD: "I’ve always wanted to have a collection perfect for playing tennis while also versatile for the other parts of daily life. I’m fortunate that Jonathan shared this vision. Together we were able to create a stylish and comfortable line rooted in a classic tennis style. Jonathan is talented, creative and incredibly down-to-earth. It has been a pleasure to work with him on this collection.”

Jonathan said: "When I was first approached about creating a collection with Roger, I remember being very happy and excited. That’s because I was so influenced by watching Roger play. Thinking a lot about what LifeWear means for all the different people who look up to Roger, we designed a collection that could be worn in an actual match, for a classic look or just as easily be worn around town. We’ve got something that feels elevated, and it is kind of timeless.”

The collection is said to combine Federer’s tennis background with JW Anderson’s modern design codes.

Uniqlo’s Roger Federer Collection by JW Anderson will be available for purchase at Uniqlo stores and online starting August 28.