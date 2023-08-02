Conor McGregor says Sinéad O’Connor’s death has robbed the world of the “voice of an angel”.

The UFC fighter, 35, was joined by the singer for his ring walk at UFC 189 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas when he first became world champion, with the promotion breaking with tradition to allow live performances for the main event.

He initialled tweeted about Sinéad’s passing aged 56 in London on 26 July after she moved to the city from her native Ireland: “What a woman! Rest in Peace, Sinéad.”

Conor has also posted a longer post that said: “The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinéad’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinéad you are home with your son I am sure.”

In a separate message on Twitter, he added: “God rest our beautiful Irish Angel Sinéad’s soul.”

In a previous Instagram post written during Covid, Conor declared he would “die” for the late singer.

He told her in a message: “Emotional to say the least. Quick shout to Sinéad O’Connor, I would die for you Sinéad and I f-ing mean it.”

Ahead of his fight at UFC 189, the Irishman told reporters: “I love Sinéad O’Connor – I’m a big fan of Sinéad. She is a passionate woman, her voice is… she has a beautiful voice and it’s eerily symbolic of war.

“So for as long as my career I’ve been coming out to Sinéad and now we get to do it live, so it’s going to be a phenomenal occasion.”

UFC president Dana White had never previously and hasn’t live performances at fights, which made Sinéad’s rendition of ‘The Foggy Dew’ ahead of his clash all the more remarkable.

The singer’s family announced her death in a statement that said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”