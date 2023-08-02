Sofia Vergara has reportedly “happily” handed her 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomerainian mix Bubbles to her estranged husband Joe Manganiello.

The ‘Modern Family’ actress, 51, got hitched to 46-year-old Joe in a lavish, star-studded Palm Beach ceremony in November 2015 in front of 400 guests, but the couple said in July they are making the “difficult” decision to split, and a source said she gave Joe their pet as he’s so attached to the dog.

An insider told the Daily Mail: “Not in a million years would Joe part ways with his dog Bubbles and Sofía is well aware of this.

“Neither one of them is bitter or out for revenge, and Sofía loves Bubbles and wants her to be happy which is precisely why she’s letting Joe have custody.

“Joe said Sofía has the biggest heart and would never do anything to intentionally hurt him or Bubbles.”

California State law says pets are considered personal property when couples are dividing their assets but a new law passed in 2019 meant judges presiding over divorces can now take into consideration the best interest of the pet’s well-being and may establish shared custody agreements at their discretion.

In 2021, Sofia joked on ‘The Tonight Show’ about how Bubbles chose Joe over her, saying: “She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog.

“She arrived to the house and I don’t know, she thought she was for Joe and that’s all she wants to do.

“It’s horrific, she hates me. She’s super mean to me. She bites me! She’s not that cute in person.

“I have to say, he treats her like she’s a little daughter he has. But she insists on, you know, behaving like a concubine or like a mistress or something.

“She sleeps with him. She gets angry when I walk in the room. It’s a whole thing now in the house.”

Joe and Sofia, who has a 31-year-old son named Manolo with first husband Joe Gonzalez, said in a statement about their split: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”