Beyoncé left Lizzo out of her lyrics in the wake of the bombshell lawsuit against her by three of her former dancers.

The 41-year-old sang ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’ in Foxborough, Massachusetts, without mentioning the scandal-hit singer, 35, and repeated the name ‘Badu’ in place of hers.

Originally, the song’s lyrics were: “Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, (Vogue) Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue), Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’ (You know you can do it).”

In a Twitter video captured by a fan Beyoncé sang: “Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu.”

Fans spotted change immediately, with some praising her for the change and others demanding Lizzo shouldn’t be cancelled.

Lizzo has been hit with more claims about her alleged mistreatment of her employees after a lawsuit was filed against her by three of her ex-dancers.

The ‘Good as Hell’ performer, 35, was accused in a bombshell lawsuit filed on Tuesday (01.08.23) by a trio of dancers of subjecting them to endure weight-shaming and sexually denigrating behaviour – including forcing them to eating bananas sticking out of sex workers’ vaginas during a wild trip to Amsterdam.

More of the singer’s ex-employees then spoke out in support of the lawsuit filed against the “Truth Hurts” singer for allegedly subjecting them to weight-shaming and sexually denigrating behaviour.

Hours after three of Lizzo’s former dancers came forward with the allegations, her former creative director, Quinn Whitney Wilson, and dancer Courtney Hollinquest claimed they experienced similar treatment.

Courtney said on her Instagram on Tuesday (01.08.23): “For clarification, I’m not a part of the lawsuit – but this was very much my experience in my time there.

“Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light.”

Quinn shared a screenshot online of Courtney’s statement to her own social media page, saying she was “echoing” everything that was already said.

She added: “I haven’t been a part of that world for around three years, for a reason.

“I very much applaud the dancers courage to bring this to light. and I grieve parts of my own experience.”

“I’d appreciate space to understand my feelings.”

Courtney replied by calling her “my sister” and said: “Forever only a few know what we’ve been through … love u Quinn.”

The two women’s comments came shortly after plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez accused Grammy-winning Lizzo – as well as the ‘Big Grrrl Big Touring’ and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley – of creating a “sexually charged and uncomfortable” work environment in their lawsuit.