Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly still an item.

The reality TV star, 25, who has daughter Stormi, five, and 18-month-old son Aire, with her rapper ex Travis Scott, 32, has been at the centre of rumours for months she is dating the ‘Dune’ star, 27, and they are said to still be together despite a report she had been “dumped” by the actor.

Sources have insisted to TMZ the pair are still dating and “any reports that say otherwise are false”.

One insider urged fans “not to believe everything they read”.

Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie and Timothée have been keeping a low profile since they first sparked romance rumours in April.

The realitv TV regular was spotted leaving the actor’s house in June.

A source has told Entertainment Tonight the pair were keeping their relationship “fun” and “casual”.

One insider said in April: “It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”

Several fans have claimed they spotted a “hickey” on Jenner’s neck when the ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star shared a carousel of pics of herself on Instagram in June.

In the snap, Jenner held her son Aire on her hip as she had one of her hands on the top of her pinned-up hair – with some of her followers noticing a small “hickey” on the side of her neck.

Jenner’s rumoured romance with Timothée comes on the heels of her split from Travis.

The ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper has stayed quiet about the talk she is with Timothée, but fans think he used his new album ‘Utopia’ to mock the actor, who will playing Willy Wonka in the upcoming film ‘Wonka’.

In his song ‘Meltdown’, he rapped about “chocolate” and “the Willy Wonka factory” before telling an unnamed former lover to try finding “another flame hot as me, b****”.