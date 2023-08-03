Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie have split after 18 years of marriage.

The Canadian Prime Minister, 51, and his 48-year-old partner announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday (02.08.23), admitting the decision came after many “meaningful and difficult conversations”.

Their statement said: “Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.

“For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”

Justin’s team added the former couple is taking legal steps in their separation.

They said: “They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward.

“They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment.

“The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

Justin and Sophie got hitched on 28 May 2005 and have three children together – sons Xavier and Hadrien, and daughter named Ella-Grace.

The former couple first met as children growing up in Montreal when Sophie was a classmate and friend of Justin’s youngest brother Michel.

They reunited in 2003 after Sophie was assigned as Justin’s co-host for a charity ball and they got married in a Roman Catholic ceremony.

Their split comes despite Sophie in June posting a photo on Instagram praising her then-husband in honour of Father’s Day, gushing: “This man could carry the love he has for his kids anywhere. Dads, never underestimate your role as mentors in your family for your sons and your daughters.”